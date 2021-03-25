Going once, going twice...
The students have shown off their hard work to the judges and now the top placing animals are headed to Thursday’s livestock auction at the annual Farm City Week event in Marshall.
Wednesday at Marshall City Arena saw the judging of steers, heifers and pigs, with the top six scoring animal projects receiving awards in each category. Now the students are set to carry those animals to Bear Creek Smokehouse for the annual live auction to reap the benefits of a year’s worth of hard work.
“We want to invite the public to come out to Bear Creek Smokehouse to support our students and bid on these animals,” Harrison County Agri-Business President Darrin Peeples said. “We also want to invite everyone to come out to our live auction for the ag mechanics projects on Thursday at Bear Creek Smokehouse, but we will also have the auction live online for those that feel more comfortable staying home. We just really want people to come participate in the auction and support our students, however they feel comfortable.”
Tuesday kicked off the animal weigh ins, showing and judging with broilers, rabbits, lambs and goats. Wednesday resumed with pigs up for judging first, followed by steers, the Junior and Senior Showmanship and finally heifers.
Lamb winners are: Grand Champion Payton Rice of Hallsville FFA, Reserve Grand Champion Preston Rice of Hallsville FFA, (Third Place) County Bred Grand Champion Keithen Burns of Harrison County 4-H, (Fourth Place) County Bred Reserve Grand Champion Chase Riley of Waskom FFA, Fifth Place Hunter McPherson of Harleton FFA and Sixth Place Caleb McPherson of Harleton FFA.
Goat winners are: Grand Champion Cord Campbell of Hallsville FFA, Reserve Grand Champion Avery Hunt of Hallsville FFA, (Third Place) County Bred Grand Champion Whitney Sullivan of Hallsville FFA, (Fourth Place) County Bred Reserve Grand Champion Jace Alaniz of Elysian Fields FFA, Fifth Place Billy Clayborn of Harleton FFA and Sixth Place Caleb McPherson of Harleton FFA.
Swine winners are: Grand Champion Charleston Smith of Hallsville FFA, Reserve Grand Champion Isabella Emery of Marshall FFA, Third Place Travis Cheatham of Harleton FFA, Fourth Place Hannah Sinclair of Elysian Fields FFA, Fifth Place Ali Eitelman of Hallsville FFA and Sixth Place Kelci Letourneau of Hallsville FFA.
Steer winners are: Grand Champion Keller Robinson Elysian Fields FFA, Reserve Grand Champion Emery Soape of Hallsville FFA, (Third Place) County Bred Grand Champion Kylie Cotton of Hallsville FFA, (Fourth Place) County Bred Reserve Grand Champion Savannah Parker of Marshall FFA, Fifth Place Karleigh Robinson of Elysian Fields FFA and Sixth Place Haylea Murray of Harleton FFA.
Junior Showmanship winner on Wednesday was Karleigh Robinson of Hallsville FFA and Senior Showmanship winner was Madelyn Smith of Hallsville FFA.
Heifer results were not immediately available on Wednesday.
Farm City Week 2021 fun continues Thursday at Bear Creek Smokehouse with the check in and set up of the ag mechanics projects at 8 a.m. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. for ag mechanics and and the dinner, provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse, will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. followed by the live auction.
The annual scholarships and speech contest presentations will be held after dinner, with the live auction immediately following in person and online.
To participate in the live auction online, visit https://www.apro.bid/auction/2021-harrison-county-agri-business-association-presents-farm-city-week-3088/bidgallery/
For a full Farm City Week 2021 schedule, visit https://farmcityweek.org/