Farm City Week 2021 hopped off to a busy start on Tuesday with animal showings and weigh ins throughout the day at Marshall City Arena.
Waskom ISD seventh grader Charles Tieuel Jr. showed up early on Tuesday to prepare his steer for weigh in, a day he's been working towards for more than a year.
"I started this project January of last year," Tieuel said Tuesday while preparing his steer Peter for a wash. "This is my first year to participate in Farm City Week and I wanted to join because I saw my friends have so much fun in years past."
Like so many other Harrison County FFA students and 4-H members, Tieuel has spent the past year putting in daily work towards his project for Farm City Week this week - which wraps up with a live auction on Thursday at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
"Our numbers are a little down this year, which we expected after last year," Harrison County Agri-Business President Darrin Peeples said Tuesday. "But we have some great animals this year and these students have put in a lot of hard work."
Last year's Farm City Week was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but Peeples is happy this year's event is back, live and in person at Marshall City Arena and Bear Creek Smokehouse and he hopes it pays off for the students.
"We want to invite the public to come out to Marshall City Arena Wednesday to support our students and see their animals," Peeples said. "We also want to invite everyone to come out to our live auction for the animals and ag mechanics projects on Thursday at Bear Creek Smokehouse, but we will also have the auction live online for those that feel more comfortable staying home. We just really want people to come participate in the auction and support our students, however they feel comfortable."
Tuesday kicked off the animal weigh ins, showing and judging with broilers up first, followed by rabbits, lambs and goats.
Broiler winners are: Grand Champion Karleigh Robinson of Elysian Fields FFA, Reserve Grand Champion Haylea Murray of Harleton FFA, Third Place Kolten Robinson of Elysian Fields FFA, Fourth Place Peyton Murray of Harleton FFA, Fifth Place Luke Ratcliff of Harleton FFA and Sixth Place Keller Robinson of Elysian Fields FFA.
Rabbit winners are: Grand Champion Lillie Pierce of Elysian Fields FFA, Reserve Grand Champion Madie Skinner of Marshall FFA, (Third Place) County Bred Grand Champion Hannah Segers of Elysian Fields FFA, (Fourth Place) County Bred Reserve Grand Champion Paisley Griffis of Marshall FFA, Fifth Place Cloey Davis of Elysian Fields FFA and Sixth Place Payton Myers of Waskom FFA.
Farm City Week activities continue Wednesday at 8 a.m. at Marshall City Arena with the swine show and judging, followed by the steer show at 1 p.m. and Junior and Senior Showmanship immediately following. The heifer show will immediately follow the showmanship. Swine, steers and heifers were weighed in on Tuesday at the arena.
Farm City Week 2021 fun continues on Thursday at Bear Creek Smokehouse with the check in and set up of the ag mechanics projects at 8 a.m. Judging will begin at 10 a.m. for ag mechanics and and the dinner, provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse, will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The annual scholarships and speech contest presentations will be held after dinner, with the live auction immediately following in person and online.
To participate in the live auction online, visit https://www.apro.bid/auction/2021-harrison-county-agri-business-association-presents-farm-city-week-3088/bidgallery/
For a full Farm City Week 2021 schedule, visit https://farmcityweek.org/