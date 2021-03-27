Following last year’s event that was another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farm City Week 2021 came back with a vengeance this week with a record-breaking live auction sale on Thursday at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
Hundreds of community members came out to Bear Creek Smokehouse on Thursday to participate in the annual live auction, which was simultaneously held online this year, and the resulting record setting night left students heading home with heavy pockets after a year’s worth of hard work on their livestock and ag mechanics projects.
“The live auction last night brought in more than $315,900 for our students,” Harrison County Agri-Business President Darrin Peeples said Friday. “That is a record for Farm City Week. This was an amazing comeback from last year for our students when our event was impacted by the pandemic.”
In addition to the hundreds of thousands of dollars brought in Thursday to support Harrison County students, Farm City Week itself handed out almost $20,000 in scholarships this year to Harrison County high school students, Peeples said.
Auction results:
Keller Robinson of Elysian Fields FFA sold his grand champion steer on Thursday for $12,000 to Knox Financial and Casey Slone Construction.
Emery Soape of Harrison County 4-H sold the reserve grand champion steer on Thursday for $6,000 to Longview Livestock Commission and River City Iron and Metal.
Charleston Smith of Hallsville FFA sold his grand champion hog on Thursday for $2,500 to Parker Fence Company.
Isabella Emery of Marshall FFA sold her reserve grand champion hog on Thursday for $3,000 to Longview Livestock Commission and River City Iron and Metal.
Payton Rice of Hallsville FFA sold his grand champion lamb on Thursday for $2,250 to Patterson Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Marshall.
Preston Rice of Hallsville FFA sold his reserve grand champion lamb on Thursday for $1,800 to Jennifer True Love.
Cord Campbell of Hallsville FFA sold his grand champion goat on Thursday for $3,250 to Patterson Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Marshall.
Avery Hunt of Hallsville FFA sold her reserve grand champion goat on Thursday for $2,500 to Ben Pinkston with Classic Oilfield Services.
Lillie Pierce of Elysian Fields FFA sold her grand champion rabbits on Thursday for $1,750 to King’s Paving.
Maddie Skinner of Marshall FFA sold her reserve grand champion rabbits on Thursday for $4,000 to Patterson Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Marshall.
Karleigh Robinson of Elysian Fields FFA sold her grand champion broiler on Thursday for $1,900 to S & R Construction.
Haylea Murray of Harleton FFA sold her reserve grand champion broiler on Thursday for $1,500 to Knox Financial.
Alex Peralta of Hallsville FFA sold his grand champion ag mechanics project on Thursday for $1,600 to Steven Hagler.
Tucker Soules of Harrison County 4-H sold his reserve grand champion ag mechanics project on Thursday for $1,200 to Mike Smelly.