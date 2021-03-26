Sold!
Quite a few Harrison County students went home with heavy pockets on Thursday after Farm City Week 2021 wrapped up with its annual live auction livestock and ag mechanics sale at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
Harrison County FFA and 4-H students who have spent the past year working on livestock or ag mechanics projects finally saw the fruit born of their labor on Thursday during the Farm City Week 2021 annual live auction, which was held live both online and at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
Hundreds of community members came out Thursday to support the students who have spent this week bringing their animals in for weigh ins and judging shows at Marshall City Arena.
Students earned thousands of dollars on Thursday for their projects, money that they can now put into next year’s project or use for college, Harrison County Agri-Business President Darrin Peeples said.
The complete list was not available at press time but will be featured in Saturday’s edition of The Marshall News Messenger.