With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down large scale events all across the nation, the Harrison County Agri-Business Association announced plans on Tuesday to cancel this year’s Farm City Week event that was originally set for March 23-26 in Marshall.
The organization will instead host an online auction for participants to sell their livestock and ag-mechanics projects.
“We are doing an online auction for the kids,” Farm City Week officials said in a statement on Tuesday. ”This Saturday, all livestock exhibitors should be at either Hallsville Ag Farm from 8 to 10 a.m. or Marshall Ag farm 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to take pictures for the online auction. We will have lambs, goats, hogs, and rabbits to take pics with. Remember to practice social distancing.“
Officials said steers do not have to be clipped but should look presentable for the pictures.
Those entering ag-mechanics projects for the auction should email pictures of their project to Matt Garrett by noon on March 25 at Matt.Garrett@ag.tamu.edu.
Officials said they hope to have the speech contest and scholarship presentation at a later date this spring.
The date for the online auction has not yet been set and will be announced in the coming days.