Bad weather couldn’t stop Harrison County students who gathered at Marshall City Arena on Tuesday to show off the livestock projects they’ve spent the past several months working on during the 2022 Harrison County Agri-Business Association’s annual Farm City Week.
Livestock shows continue today at Marshall City Arena, where the public is invited to join in the viewing to support area FFA students.
With more than 150 students showing almost 300 livestock and agriculture mechanics projects, Farm City Week will run through Thursday.
Tuesday’s events included the weigh-ins and shows for the broilers, rabbits and lambs. Today’s events include weigh-ins and shows for the goats, swine, steers and heifers.
Tuesday’s broiler grand champion was Kolton Robinson of Elysian Fields FFA, and reserve grand champion broiler was Kolby Robinson of Elysian Fields FFA.
Tuesday’s rabbit grand champion was Allison Beltran of Marshall FFA, and reserve grand champion rabbit was Cloey Davis of Elysian Fields FFA.
Tuesday’s lamb grand champion was Preston Rice of Hallsville FFA, and reserve grand champion for lambs was Hunter McPherson of Harleton FFA.
Harrison County Agri-Business Board member and Harrison County Extension Agent Matt Garrett said he hopes this year will turn out to be a profitable year for the students involved, and he also encouraged community members to come out to Marshall City Arena and support the students by watching the livestock shows.
“This is a wonderful program that teaches kids real life skills and experiences, from economics to responsibility to humility,” Garrett said previously. “This is also one of the last events that has the whole family, teachers and students working together on projects.”
Garrett said many of the students that will be showing animals and ag mechanics projects have been working on them since Farm City Week ended the previous year.
Students began Farm City Week Monday morning with their speeches delivered on the second floor of the Historic Harrison County Courthouse. The events will resume on today with the start of the livestock shows at Marshall City Arena, beginning at 8 a.m. with swine, goat, steer and heifer shows.
Farm City Week will wrap up on Thursday with the ag mechanics show at 8 a.m. at Bear Creek Smokehouse. Dinner will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Bear Creek Smokehouse, followed by the scholarships and award presentations at 4:30 p.m. and the start of the live auction at 6 p.m.
Last year proved to be a record year for the live auction, with students bringing in a haul of more than $315,000 in sales. Garrett said with the rising costs in agriculture, especially related to feed, he hopes this year will also see a similar record earning for students who have put in a great deal of time and money on their projects.
“Most of the students put their earnings into next year’s projects, or use the money for college,” Garrett said.
For more information about Farm City Week 2022 or to view the schedule, visit their website at www.farmcityweek.org.