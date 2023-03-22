Proclamations declaring Farm City Week were issued by both the City of Marshall and Harrison County recently as local 4-H and FFA programs kickoff the weeklong affair.
“We, the Harrison County Commissioners Court, do hereby proclaim March 20-23, 2023 as Farm City Week in Harrison County,” the proclamation signed by the court stated. “We call on all citizens to support youth programs and local participants engaged in agriculture education; and, further, we applaud the families, volunteers and school representative that make these opportunities possible.”
The proclamation acknowledges that the nation’s farmers and ranchers have been a vital part of America since its founding, contributing to the country’s public health, safeguarding environmental resources and standing at the forefront of the country’s path toward energy independence.
“The link between rural industries and urban markets is stronger than ever, with Americans across the country finding ways to participate in and celebrate the significance of agriculture’s and related industries’ roles in providing healthy choices for everyone,” the proclamation states.
The proclamation goes on to note that children in the local community and around the nation are learning about the originals of the food they eat and the many health food choices available to them by frequenting farms and learning from dedicated, hard-working farmers and ranchers.
“Local students participate in agricultural activities through Future Farmers of America and 4-H programs,” the proclamation states. “These dedicated young people learn lessons of hard work, commitment and community building during the process.”
The proclamation further noted the need to celebrate the agriculture industry as the nation’s farm and ranch families continue to feed citizens globally.
It’s “an accomplishment that underscores the value of encouraging strong and energetic rural communities to support them,” the proclamation states. “Farms of every size and type that produce the abundance of healthy food choices that grace our tables are worthy of celebration.”
Farm City Week kicked off Monday morning with the Voice of Agriculture Speech contest, followed that evening with a hamburger kickoff dinner, announcing the winners: In the senior division, Daisy Plaschke took first and a $500 scholarship, followed by Pepper White in second. In the junior division, Reid Haynes was first, followed by Jacob Lamb in second, Abigail Knox in third and Johnathan Knox in fourth.
Activities continued Tuesday morning with broiler and rabbit shows. The shows were followed by a lamb and goat show that evening.
Wednesday’s activities will include a swine show, beginning at 8 a.m., followed by sale order, showmanship and a special needs show. At 1 p.m., the steer show will begin. The junior and senior beef showmanship and heifer show will directly follow.
Thursday’s activities will include the ag mechanics competition, as well as the barbecue dinner at Marshall City Arena. The dinner will begin at 5 p.m., presenting various awards for top hand, showmanship and top buyers. A livestock auction and silent auction for ag mechanic projects will begin at 6 p.m. The silent auction will at 8 p.m. with payment due by 8:30 p.m.