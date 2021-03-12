Farm City Week is back, live and in person this month, with more than 150 students gearing up to show their livestock projects and Ag mechanics projects.
Harrison County 4-H and FFA students have spent the past year working to raise their animals to be shown at Farm City Week, set for March 22-25 at Marshall City Arena and Bear Creek Smokehouse. Students have also been working to design and build their Ag mechanics projects that will be displayed and sold at Farm City Week.
Harrison County Agri-Business President Darrin Peeples said Thursday this year’s Farm City Week will be held in person, after last year’s event was forced to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really need people to come out and support these students and the projects they’ve worked on,” Peeples said. “After 59 successful years of Farm City Week, our participation numbers this year are down due to the loss students and their families took last year on their projects.
Peeples said students each year spend countless hours and thousands of dollars out of their own pockets to raise their animals or create their Ag mechanics projects, all in the hopes of recouping those costs and earning a little extra for college or their next project at the annual Farm City Week live auction.
This year, in order to help as many people attend the live auction on Thursday, Farm City Week is partnering with an online auction company.
“For those that don’t yet feel comfortable coming out to Bear Creek Smokehouse for the dinner and live auction event, they can go online and bid on the students’ projects in real time, from the comfort of their home,” Peeples said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable so they can bid online from wherever they are and there will be a person there from the auction company who will voice their bid for them live. We wanted to do everything we could this year to support these kids and the work they put in all year.”
Farm City Week will kick off this year with a speech contest by appointment only at 9 a.m. at the Harrison County Extension Office.
On Tuesday, the judging of livestock begins at Marshall City Arena, but due to COVID-19 protocols, this year’s livestock showing and judging will not be open to the public.
Livestock showing will continue throughout Tuesday and Wednesday with broilers, rabbits, swine, lambs, goats, steers and heifers.
On Thursday, the public is invited out to Bear Creek Smokehouse for a dinner, followed by the annual live auction and silent auction.
Ag mechanic projects will begin check in and set up at 8 a.m. on Thursday, followed by judging at 10 a.m. The dinner will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the scholarship and speech contest presentations and then the live auction.
For more information about Farm City Week 2021 or to view the schedule, visit their website at https://farmcityweek.org/