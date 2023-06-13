With the Juneteenth national holiday just around the corner, community members got into the celebratory spirit this past Friday with the annual Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Fashion Show.
The ninth annual event was hosted by Don and Alma Ravenell, the couple who brought the original Juneteenth celebration to Marshall and Harrison County almost a decade ago.
“When I first learned about Juneteenth, I wasn’t even in Texas, and I could not believe that I had to learn about this history when I was in another state,” Don Ravenell said, “So for the last nine years we have held this event, first for our Father in heaven, and secondly for the people of Marshall.”
The event showcased 16 models of all ages that showcased their chosen outfits in three categories: black and white, dressed to impress and the freestyle set. Leatrice Gray acted as the commentator for this year’s event.
Models included Alma Ravenell herself, along with Avery Hood, Barronique McCowan, Charisma Haggerty, Chilly Valentine, Chloe Henderson, Damyria Williams, Erika Manning, Janae Pratt, Jazmine Farmer, Jordan Carter, Lamiya Gatlin, Leatrice Gray, Erica Manning, Pastor Mae Carter and Velma McGlothin.
Two models for the event were this year’s Ms. Juneteenth pageant winner Chloe Henderson and the event runner-up Janae Pratt.