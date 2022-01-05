A vehicle crash on U.S. 59 two miles north of Marshall claimed the life of one person, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.
Diann Simmons, 77, of Marshall was killed in the crash, which took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday night,
Preliminary DPS investigations by Trooper Seth Grant found that Simmons was driving southbound in the northbound lane and was struck on the front left side of her Toyota Corolla by a semi-truck carrying a trailer.
The driver of the truck, identified as Lazaro Toledo Aviles, 26, of Spring, attempted to swerve out of the way before striking Simmons' car.
Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene, with no other injuries reported, DPS said. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.