At 8:08 a.m. Tuesday morning, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of US-80 and FM-2199, just east of the city of Scottsville in Harrison County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2009 Ford Focus was attempting to cross US-80 from FM-2199 heading south, when the driver pulled out in front of a 2009 Nissan Frontier that was traveling west on US-80. The Nissan struck the Ford, impacting the driver’s side.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Haylee Rebekah Hefly, 30, of Marshall and was pronounced at the scene by Judge John Oswalt. Hefly was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as Stephanie Leigh Huffman, 31, of Waskom. Huffman was transported to Christus Good Shepherd – Marshall in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.