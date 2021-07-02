State troopers are investigating a fatality crash that occurred on June 29 on CR 4419.
On June 29, 2021 at 9:24 a.m., Troopers responded to a fatal crash on CR-4419, approximately six miles north of the city of Longview in Harrison County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150, Jotham R. Suggs, 63, of Gilmer was traveling north on CR-4419 at an unsafe speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree.
The driver was pronounced at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The crash remains under investigation.