An investigation is underway after a fatality accident took place Thursday morning in Marshall.
At 6:50 a.m. Jan 14, Marshall Police Department received a report of a significant two-vehicle collision on Elysian Fields Road near Marshall Pottery.
The vehicle was traveling southbound in the 4900 block of Elysian Fields Rd. (FM 31) was struck by a northbound car that had crossed over into the southbound lane. The head-on collision resulted in the southbound vehicle driver's death, identified as Lois Jean Butler, 63, of Marshall.
The passenger of Butler's vehicle and the other vehicle's driver were both hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
The Marshall Police Department staff would like to offer their condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Butler.