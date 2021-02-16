Meetings
Due to potential power outages Marshall ISD has canceled Tuesday's meeting and rescheduled it to 5:30 p.m. on Monday. An updated agenda will be available Friday at www.marshallisd.com.
The Hallsville ISD school board meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled and rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Hallsville City Council meeting set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday has been canceled.
Schools, colleges, universities
Hallsville ISD has canceled school for Wednesday and Thursday and will make a determination about Friday on Thursday evening.
All campuses at Marshall ISD are virtual only on through Thursday. A determination about returning to school on Friday will be made Thursday evening.
Harleton ISD students are out on winter break holiday all week.
Waskom ISD students are to attend school virtually only for the remainder of the week.
Jefferson ISD and Karnack ISD students will attend school virtually only for the remainder of the week.
Elysian Fields ISD students will attend school virtually only through Thursday, with the district making a determination for Friday later in the week.
East Texas Baptist University offices are closed Wednesday and all classes will meet via Zoom at regularly scheduled times.
Texas State Technical College in Marshall classes, both in-person and online, have been canceled for the rest of the week. The earliest the college anticipates classes to return is Feb. 22.
Panola College will continue all courses through virtual instruction through Friday. Faculty and staff will be available by phone and email. All locations will be closed to the public this week. Regular operations will resume on Monday.
All Wiley College classes will continue to meet virtually only for the remainder of the semester. Campus offices will reopen to the public on Monday.
Texas DPS offices closed
Due to the concern for the safety of employees and members of the public, the Texas Department of Public Safety has closed all DPS offices in the North Texas Region for Wednesday. The 42 county region affected by this closure may be found online at www.dps.texas.gov.
Drivers license appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
TxDOT reminds drivers to stay at home
TxDOT reminds drivers to stay home as crews continue to clear roads of snow and ice. Winter conditions are impacting all roadways in the nine-county Atlanta District, which includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur counties.
All resources are deployed with crews working around the clock focusing on clearing higher volume corridors, such as I-20, I-30, US 59 and trouble spots as they arise.
Although roads are not technically closed, all roads have been impacted.
Record-breaking low temperatures are expected so drivers are strongly encouraged to stay home. Crews continue to address roadways, but will continue to experience freezing temperatures.
Visit www.DriveTexas.org for updated road conditions. If stranded on the road, stay in your vehicle and call 911.
Second dose clinic rescheduled due to inclement weather
Patients who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Marshall - Harrison County Health District on Jan. 21 or Jan. 22 at the Marshall Convention Center and are scheduled to get their second dose on Friday, the clinic is rescheduling the second dose administration to Feb. 26.
Patients should come at the same time as their original appointment for their first dose. Those who came after 4 p.m. for their first dose, please contact the office beginning Monday to get a new time.
The office is closed due to the inclement weather and will likely not reopen until Monday, based on current weather predictions.
"Your safety and the safety of our staff and volunteers is our first priority," organizers said.
This second dose clinic will only be for those who received their first dose administered from the Marshall-Harrison County Health District.
Per the CDC, “The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. There are currently limited data on efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered beyond this window. If the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series.”
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/