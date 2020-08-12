After a seven-day trial, a federal jury in Marshall found Apple Inc. guilty of infringing the patents of Optis Wireless Technology LLC, related to 4G LTE technology.
The jury, on Tuesday, ordered the tech giant to pay Optis a $506,200,000 royalty for past sales.
“It also found that the infringement was willful, which means (presiding) District Judge Rodney Gilstrap could increase the amount by as much as three times the amount set by the jurors,” Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday.
The case was the first patent jury trial in nation since COVID-19, the judge’s office confirmed. The jury trial kicked off on Aug. 3, in Marshall’s federal court with U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding, and ended with closing arguments Aug. 10. The jury rendered a verdict on Tuesday.
In the case the plaintiffs Optis Wireless Technology, LLC; Optis Cellular Technology, LLC; Unwired Planet, LLC; PanOptis Patent Management, LLC; and Unwired Planet International Limited — referred to collectively as Optis — sued Apple last February accusing the company of infringing five standard essential patents related to LTE wireless technology.
The plaintiffs alleged that the accused infringing Apple products include all LTE capable models in Apple’s iPhone, iPad and Watch lines of products.
According to the lawsuit, Apple refused to agree to a license on fair and reasonable terms.
“Lawsuits like this by companies who accumulate patents simply to harass the industry only serve to stifle innovation and harm consumers,” Apple said in a statement, following the verdict, Bloomberg reported.
According to JD Supra, a daily legal intelligence website, Optis Wireless Technology LLC contends that it complied with its “Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory” (FRAND) obligations when it offered a “global license” to Apple Inc. for standard-essential patents, covering Long-Term Evolution (LTE) technology.
“The plaintiffs have repeatedly negotiated with Apple to reach an agreement for a global FRAND license to the plaintiffs’ patent portfolios which Apple is infringing,” the lawsuit states. “The negotiations have been unsuccessful because Apple refuses to pay a FRAND royalty for a license to the plaintiffs’ patents.
“Therefore, the plaintiffs file this complaint seeking a judgment of and relief for patent infringement by Apple,” the lawsuit states. “The plaintiffs exclusively own all rights, title, and interest in the patents-in-suit necessary to bring this action, including the right to recover past and future damages.”
During the trial, Apple’s attorney Joseph Mueller of Wilmer Hale Law Firm contended in his opening argument that Apple never infringed on the technology in the patents to access LTE networks.
“There are standards for cellular communication devices and one of those standards is LTE, almost all cellular devices are able to work on LTE networks,” Mueller told the jurors. “Of course Apple products work on LTE networks and that’s not in dispute, what is in dispute is how and are those five patents used in Apple products.”
Irell & Manella LLP, Marshall’s McKool Smith PC, and Gray Reed & McGraw LLP represented the plaintiffs in the case. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP, Walker Stevens Cannom LLP, and Gilliam & Smith LLP in Marshall represented Apple.