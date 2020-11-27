JEFFERSON — The Friends of Lake O’ the Pines group are trying something new this Christmas season — a drive through Christmas Campsite Light Tour at Brushy Creek.
The nonprofit Friends of Lake O’ the Pines organization, which began last year, seeks to enhance the look and experience of one of East Texas’ most popular lakes and now the group’s organizers have set their sights on Christmas.
“This is a brand new organization here in Jefferson but we need people who love Lake of the Pines from all over, Longview, Marshall, everywhere,” member Becky Rockwell said last year.
The drive through tour, held in conjunction with the Army Corps of Engineers at Lake O’ the Pines, is offering free camping to folks in exchange for the campers creating an elaborately lit and decorated campsite that will be part of the drive through Christmas Wonderland tour for guests.
No reservations will be taken, instead it will be first come, first served on the campsites and trailers and tents are welcomed.
The campsite tour is set for Dec. 10 — 13 at Brushy Creek Campground.
In exchange for the free camp site, campers will be required to create a fully lit and fully decorated campsite for both nights of Dec. 11 and 12. While tents are welcome, each tent must be elaborately decorated and lighted.
Since some tent sites do not have electricity hookups, campers might need to bring their own generators. Each RV site has electric hookup. Campers must provide their own extension cords and any other needed supplies for decorating.
Campers can begin setting up their campsite on Dec. 10 and have their site lit and decorated by 3 p.m. on Dec. 11. The park gatehouse opens at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 and closes at 6 p.m.
The first tours will come through the night of Dec. 11 and campers are asked to stay through Dec. 13 to allow full drive through tours for guests both nights.
Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated camp sites and to the campsite that produces the best decorated water safety theme.
To find more information about the event or for further instructions, visit the Friends of Lake O’ the Pines website at www.friendsoflotp.com or call 903-665-2336.
Guests can also visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/217345486479530/