As of Friday, which marked the end of the first week for candidates to file in upcoming school board and city council elections, few had officially turned in applications to secure a spot on the May ballots.
Several upcoming Harrison County-area school districts and cities are set to host school board trustee elections, Jefferson city council and mayoral elections in the upcoming May election, and the sign-up to run as a candidate is set to open for the next few weeks.
The filing period opened on Wednesday and closes on Feb. 18.
To ensure a Texas resident is registered to vote, visit www.votetexas.gov/register
Here’s a list of candidates for the upcoming May election by school district and the City of Jefferson. Elysian Fields ISD, Karnack ISD and Harleton ISD hold school board elections in November, along with the City of Hallsville.
City of Jefferson
Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker said Friday the city has yet to have a candidate file for the upcoming May elections, which will see three city alderman seats and the mayoral seat on the ballot.
Baker said while no candidates have yet file, he does intend to submit a filing for his re-election, which would make his second term as mayor.
The alderman seats on the ballot this spring will include the Ward 1 seat currently held by David Westbrook, the Ward 2 seat currently held by Jamey Parsons and the Ward 3 seat currently held by Ted Dickson.
To pick up a candidate packet, parties should visit the Jefferson City Hall, located at 102 N. Polk St., by fax at (903) 665-1002 or by emailing City Secretary Melissa Boyd at mboyd@cityhallofjefferson.com.
Marshall ISD
At Marshall ISD, Secretary to the Board of Trustees Jessica Scott said Friday one newcomer had filed and one incumbent had indicated his intent to file.
Newcomer Lee Lewis has filed to run for the District 3 trustee seat, which is currently held by Helen Warwick. Warwick had not yet filed for re-election as of Friday.
District 2 Trustee incumbent Rudy Medina has indicated his intent to file for re-election, though he had not officially filed as of Friday.
District residents interested in running for either of the open seats should visit the Marshall ISD Administration Building, located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive to pick up a candidate packet. Completed packets should be returned to the administration building during the filing period. For questions or concerns, contact Marshall ISD Secretary to the Board of Trustees Jessica Scott at (903) 927-8713 or by email at scottjl@marshallisd.com.
Hallsville ISD
At Hallsville ISD, both incumbent trustees had filed for re-election for their seats that will be on the May ballot.
Place 1 incumbent Shane Goswick, and Place 6 incumbent Troy Crafton had both filed to keep their seats by Friday.
Potential candidates should pick up a trustee filing packet from the Hallsville ISD Administration offices, located at 311 Willow St. or by mail by addressing the packet to “Attn: Gwen Walker, P.O. Box 810, Hallsville, TX 75650. Packets can also be requested and submitted by emailing Walker at gwalker2@hisd.com.
Waskom ISD
At Waskom ISD, no candidates had filed as of Friday to run for the two seats that will sit on the May ballot.
The two at large seats that will be on the upcoming ballot are currently held by trustee incumbents President Dane Loyd and Vice President Jacob Speight.
Applications may be filed between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Waskom ISD Administration Office, 365 School Ave. in Waskom. Applications can also be mailed to Waskom ISD, P.O. Box 748, Waskom, TX 75692, emailed to rdickinson@waskomisd.net or faxed to (903) 687-3253.
Jefferson ISD
At Jefferson ISD, the district had not had any candidates file for election as of Friday.
The district has three seats that will be up for the 2022 spring elections, including the Place 1 seat currently held by Jason Bonner, the Place 2 seat currently held by Kent Thigpen and the Place 3 seat currently held by Bobby Langbartels.
Interested candidates should pick up a filing packet at the Jefferson ISD Administration Building, located at 1600 MLK Dr., or by emailing Barbara Cox at blcox@jeffersonisd.org or by fax at (903) 665-7367. Packets must be turned in by 4 p.m. on Feb. 18.