Fidelity Communications, a member of the Cable One family of brands, awarded a $5,000 grant to the George Washington Carver Community Center of Marshall through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund.
The community center is one of 32 nation wide nonprofits that the program donated more than $100,000 total to in the winter of 2021.
George Washington Carver Community Center received the grant from Fidelity to assist in setting up high-speed internet to meet education, business and quality of life needs.
“We serve more than 1,000 families with children who rely on our Center throughout the year,” said Angelita Jackson, George Washington Carver Community Center Founder and Director. “Thanks to the funding from this grant, we’re able to set up high-speed internet that will meet the needs of residents in three low-income housing complexes and the surrounding neighborhood who can come to the George Washington Carver Community Center for fast, reliable internet.”
The Charitable Giving Fund annually awards more than $200,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations served by Fidelity and the other Cable One family of brands which includes Sparklight, ValuNet Fiber and Hargray, and concentrates support in the following priority areas:
- Education and Digital Literacy
- Food Insecurity
- Community Development
Nonprofit organizations will have the opportunity to apply for a grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for spring 2022 grants will open between April 1 through 30, 2022.
“Through our philanthropic initiatives and support of our local nonprofit organizations, we are helping to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference in the cities and towns where we live and work,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO.
For more information about Fidelity’s Charitable Giving Fund, visit www.fidelitycommunications.com/charitablegiving.