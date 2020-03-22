Fidelity Communicationstoday announced additional relief measures to support families in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Beginning today, a 15Mbps internet planfor $10 per month is available for the next 60 days to help low income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students.No documentation will be required to sign up for this plan.
Earlier this week, the company opened free WiFi hotspotsin Fidelitylocal office parking lotsacross its footprint for public use during the crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected.The company will work to open additional WiFi hotspots in other public areas in the coming days and weeks.
Beginning March 13, 2020, Fidelitycommitted to waiving late fees and deferring paymentsfor its customers for 60 days.
The company also stands ready to support critical infrastructure with speed upgrades and other requests to ensure ongoing and reliable service for local educators and health care professionals, including customers under federal rural healthcare and E-rate programs.
Fidelitywill continue evaluating all measures being taken based on the ongoing impact and evolving nature of the pandemic.
“A fast and reliable internet connection has never been more important for staying in touch with family, friends, school and work,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “Being a local connectivity provider means we are there for our communities in difficult times like these, and we remain committed to keeping our customers connected and supporting them through this crisis.”
Customers can call 800-392-8070 for more information.