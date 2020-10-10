Fidelity Communications presented a $5,000 donation to Marshall’s Order of the Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter No. 1400, on Friday, to benefit the organization’s scholarship program.
“I am tickled to death that we got someone locally,” Kip McVey, Fidelity’s Texas General Manager, said Friday as he presented the check to the organizations.
McVey noted that entries were accepted from entities throughout Fidelity owner Cable One Systems’ network. He was pleased to be able to present the check to the Marshall organization on Friday as part of the company’s Up for Any Challenge campaign. The campaign supports nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Fidelity Communications is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and we are honored to support The Eastern Star’s Ruth Chapter in its mission to empower young women and support their educational journey,” said McVey. “We recognize these women represent the future of the Marshall community and look forward to seeing their contributions to the region as they progress in their education and begin their careers.”
Order of the Eastern Star’s Ruth Chapter provides meals, food and funds to those in need throughout the Marshall community. The organization also holds an annual female youth empowerment event, during which graduating female seniors receive scholarships to assist in their pursuit of higher education.
Kourtney Calloway, Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Chapter, said prior to Fidelity’s donation, the organization had been unable to provide any scholarships this year because all scheduled fundraisers were canceled due to the pandemic.
“This donation from Fidelity Communications will ensure that Ruth Chapter No. 1400 will be able to provide much needed assistance for graduating female seniors in the Marshall, Texas area for some time,” said Calloway. “We appreciate Fidelity’s kindness and generosity.”