The fifth annual Sunday Funday event is planned for this weekend from noon to 7 p.m. at 2005 Dogan Street in Marshall.
Tamika Jackson, an organizer of the event, said that having grown up in Marshall it is a passion of hers to give back to the children of her hometown.
“Before the event started I used to have one day a year where I would have all my family members and their friends, about 50 to 60 kids over, and we would have a big sleep over,” Jackson said. “From that I just knew I wanted to expand it and help people outside of my family.”
The event will feature a game bus, which is new this year, along with horseback riding, as well as free haircuts and braids.
“We really want the children to know that we care about them, were here to help them how we can, help with their homework or whatever they need,” she said.
Free food and drinks will be provided for all of the children in attendance, which Jackson said is prepackage to be sure that there is no contamination which would come from a buffet style line.
Jackson said that all community members in attendance are required to wear masks during the event and practice social distancing, which will be marked out.
Entrance to the bus and other attractions will also be limited, with facilities sanitized between each use to protect the community.
“We just want to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time,” Jackson said.
She added that though the community has been facing hard economic times, the event has seen a rise in sponsors this year.
“It really shows just how important everyone thinks this event is,” Jackson said. “It matters a lot to a lot of people.”
Sponsors this year include Felicia and Billy Shelton, Charles Cook, Phoo Dillard, April Helton, Shena Hardemon, Monica Jackson, Darnell Bradley, the Marshall Sport Center, Rachell Hill and Michelle Hall.
For more information on the event contact Jackson at (903)754-9441.