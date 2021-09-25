A physical altercation between two adults took place in a student drop-off line at a Marshall ISD campus on Thursday morning, according to a Marshall Police Department report.
The fight, which took place at William B. Travis Elementary School, ended with citations being issued following a physical fight Thursday morning, according to Marshall Police Lt. Len Ames.
“Marshall Police Department patrol officers responded to William B. Travis Elementary school Thursday morning to assist Marshall ISD police with a fight between parents in the student drop-off line,” Ames said citing the report. “Citations for disorderly conduct-fighting were issued to the participants of the fight.“
Ames said Marshall ISD police are leading the investigation of the incident to determine if additional charges will be filed.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said Friday the district could not release any further information about the fight on campus.
“Since the people that are connected to the incident are parents of our students, we can not give out any information that might put those students in any compromised situations,” Langley said.
Langley said a lockdown was not issued on the campus at the time of the incident.
Marshall ISD did post a note to its Facebook page followers Thursday evening which referenced the incident and asked for parents to set an example for students by practicing appropriate behavior.
“There was an unfortunate incident that occurred at one of our campuses this morning, and it is one that should not happen again on MISD property,” the post read. “Marshall Independent School District has a zero tolerance policy for violence at Marshall ISD among adults on our property. We are trying to promote a positive culture on our campuses, we have begun customer service training for our staff, and have character education on our campuses to help teach our children to respect others and use common courtesy. We are committed to working with our staff and students in this endeavor, and we need our parents to practice these same courtesies to each other, as well as to our students and staff. We are all an important part of this community, and we must learn how to get along, and not use physical means to try and solve a problem.”
The post then went on to address the cause of the parental fight that morning — traffic in the drop-off line.
“We understand that traffic during the morning drop off and the afternoon pick up can be hectic,” the post continued. “We know your time is precious. That being said, it is also important to remember that we do not know what everyone is going through in their own personal lives. We do not know what they’re struggling with that particular day. That is why it is important to give a little grace, be kind, and as adults we must remember to calm our tempers. We also need to remember that in the big scheme of things, waiting in a car line is of little importance. What is important, is that we get to drop off our children at a place where people care about them, and where they will be fed, taught and taken care of during their school day. We then get to go back, pick them up, and take them home each night and hear about their day.”
The district then listed appropriate steps to take if an issue arises in the parent drop off line.
“If you find yourself in a situation, like being cut off in a car line, or words are exchanged with another driver, or any circumstance that you feel is necessary to report back to administration, there are steps you can take: 1.) Take a picture of the offender’s license plate and send it to the campus administrator. 2.) Email, or call, the campus principal and let them handle the matter. 3.) If a situation is escalating, contact campus police at 903-702-7692. You can also dial 911, if you feel it is necessary.”