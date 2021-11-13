Filing for the March primaries kicks off today through Dec. 13
Harrison County Republican Party Chair Lee Lester will accept applications, on Monday, Nov. 15, as he sets up at Jucy’s Hamburger, located at 2003 Victory Drive, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
“Candidates filing for position on the March Republican primary in Harrison County may bring their application by,” Lester noted in the party’s filing day Facebook event page.
Harrison County Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly said anyone interested in filing as a candidate in the Democratic Party’s primary may reach her by phone at 903-918-0521.
“If anybody is interested, just give me a call,” she said.
Offices up for Re-Election
Countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 Primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.