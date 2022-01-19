Filing has officially opened for the May 2022 election for Marshall City Council district seats 5, 6 and 7.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham of District 6 and Councilmember Micah Fenton of District 7 have already confirmed their interest in running for re-election to their positions in May.
Abraham and Fenton were both elected in contested races in May 2020 and are now running for their second terms in office.
District 5 Councilmember Vernia Calhoun is unable to run for re-election, having volunteered for eight years on the Marshall City Council.
Any interested community members may submit an application for the general election ballot between Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Feb. 18 at the City Secretary’s Office at Marshall City Hall. Candidate packets can be picked up in-person at City Hall, or accessed online at www.marshalltexas.net.
The general election is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, at the Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 E. End Blvd. South.