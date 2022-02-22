The filing period for the May election planned for City Council district seats 5, 6 and 7 officially closed Feb. 19, with District 5 seeing the only contested race.
District 5 Councilmember Vernia Calhoun has served the maximum number of terms and is unable to file for re-election.
Three community members have filed for the election seat; Reba Godfrey, Kenneth Moon and Veronique Ramirez.
Ramirez has worked with the City of Marshall previously as the city’s Main Street Manager. She was fired under controversial circumstances by former City Manager Mark Rohr and filed for wrongful termination.
Incumbents Amanda Abraham, of District 6, and Micah Fenton of District 7, have both filed for re-election. No other community members have filed for either district spot.
The general election is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at the Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 East End Boulevard South.