The filing period for candidates interested in running for Marshall city council in the upcoming May election closed today, with three incumbent councilmembers running unopposed.
Councilmembers Marvin Bonner, of District 1, Leo Morris, of District 2, and Amy Ware, of District 4, are all rerunning for their positions without opponents in May.
Mayor Terri Brown, of District 3, decided not to rerun for the position in the upcoming election, leaving an open council seat without an incumbent to face.
Two local candidates filed for the position before the deadline, John Flowers and Jennifer Truelove. The two will face off on May 1 for the city council position.