The filing period for the May election for the Marshall City Commission Districts 5, 6 and 7 closed Friday.
Incumbent commissioner for District 5 Vernia Johnson, formerly Vernia Calhoun, is running unopposed in her district.
District 6 commissioner Larry Hurta chose not to run for reelection in May. Two candidates have filed for the race, Amanda A. Abraham and Patricia A. Hightower Brooks.
District 7 commissioner Doug Lewis also chose not to run for reelection, opening the position for two perspective candidates, Micah M. Fenton and Robert Wood.
The May 2 election will also feature a special called election for District 2, the filing period for which ends Tuesday, March 3 at 5 p.m.
As of Tuesday only one person has filed for the position, Leo Morris.
Morris was also recently selected to temporarily fill the District 2 commissioner’s seat until the May election, and will be sworn in at the next City Commissioners meeting.
He was selected for this role after running against four other candidates and be voted into the position by current commissioners in a three to two vote during the Feb. 13 city commissioners meeting.
Candidate packets for District Two seat are available for community members interested from Deputy City Secretary Nikki Smith in City Hall at 401 S. Alamo Blvd. For candidate inquiries, call 903-935-4446.