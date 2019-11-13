Filing for the March 3, 2020 Primary Elections kicked off this past Saturday.
The 10 county-wide offices that are up for grabs in Harrison County include: sheriff, 71st District Judge, tax assessor collector, county commissioner precinct 1, county commissioner precinct 3, all four constable offices and the office of justice of the peace precinct 4.
On Saturday, the Republican Party opened its office for filing from 9 a.m. to noon. Local party chair, Lee Lester, said most every incumbent with the party filed the first day.
Incumbents who filed the first day were: Sheriff Tom McCool, Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, and Pct. 4 JP Nancy George.
Also on the first day, Robert Bryan, a former Department of Public Safety State Trooper and local business owner, filed for the Pct. 1 County Commissioner seat, which is currently held by William Hatfield. Hatfield hadn’t filed for reelection yet, as of late Tuesday.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin filed for reelection on Tuesday.
Local Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly reported no filings as of yet.
Deadline for filing is Dec. 9.
Lester noted he will make announcements on the Republican Party of Harrison County’s website at Harrisoncountygop.com on the hours and location for filings.
Golightly said prospective candidates who are interested in filing for office with the Democratic Party may reach her at 903-918-0521.