Dallas-based author and documentary film maker Eric Williams is back in Marshall, researching his family lineage and formally requesting the return of what’s known as the chalice quilt from the American Museum and Garden of Great Britain.
Williams said that he is formally requesting the return of the quilt, which was created in Marshall at the Mimosa Hall plantation by Williams’ ancestors, including Mirriam Williams, an enslaved woman who is directly related to Williams.
“It’s time, we need to get that quilt back to East Texas,” Williams said.
The request was formally written up and will be sent to King Charles III, with the hopes to see the historical piece returned home to Texas.
According to Williams, the quilt was given as a gift after being created by enslaved people at the Mimosa Hall plantation by Episcopal Reverend William Moore Steele, who is buried at the plantation cemetery.
Williams said that the quilt was actually created as a secret road map for those utilizing the Underground Railroad, and that it was stolen from those people and given as a gift to the British government.
“We contend the chalice quilt was stolen and taken from the enslaved creators who created the quilt. Just like their lives and livelihood,” Williams wrote in a letter requesting the return of the quilt.
Williams created a documentary “Finding Mirriam,” where he researched and uncovered his lineage back to enslaved individuals at the Mimosa Hall plantation in Marshall.
The documentary explores the horrors and exploitation surrounding chattel slavery in the area, with Williams continuing his search for information still, meeting with historians at Trinity Episcopal Church this week to go through historical records from the church.
Williams said he was searching for additional documentation surrounding the Williams family, many of whom were baptized or married through Trinity Episcopal Church while they were enslaved at the plantation.
His goal is to continue to uncover information about his family, as well as strengthen the argument to get the chalice quilt back to East Texas and the decedents of the people who created it.
“The situation is very distressing for the Williams family of today with all the new discoveries we continue to uncover. Moreover, the chalice quilt and the discovery of our enslaved ancestors have come to symbolize the intense sense of injustice widely felt in America, and indeed amongst many people of African origin about the mis-appropriation of African art, cultural and religious objects, arising from the period of European enslavement in Marshall, Texas that accounted for well over 1700 slave owners with a 52 percent enslaved population,” Williams wrote in the letter, “Britain was the biggest enslaver nation, actively participating in the enslavement of an estimated 3.1 million men, women, and children from Africa.”