Filmmaker and author from Dallas, Eric Williams gave a news conference Tuesday regarding a recently proposed resolution presented to the Marshall City Council in regard to reparations for chattel slavery.
Williams is the creator of a documentary film “Finding Miriam,” where he researches his family tree, leading him through Africa and all the way to Harrison County where he discovered the grave of one of his ancestors, Miriam, who died at 26 years old and was buried next to her slave owner.
Two resolutions authored by Williams appeared on the last agenda for the Marshall city council on April 8, and called for a formal apology by the city for chattel slavery in Marshall and the passage of a slave era ordinance law to be declared on June 19 this year, the naming of June 19, or Juneteenth, as a recognized holiday in Marshall. The resolution also included mandating the screening of his documentary in all Marshall Independent School District class rooms on June 19, the council working to remove the remaining Confederate statue in front of the Harrison County Courthouse and that the council works to preserve Marshall historical slave records.
Additionally, a second proposition requested authorization of a chapter 380 economic development grant from the city of Marshall for $86,000, in regard to the ‘Finding Miriam’ film promotion.
Williams said that when he met with local officials, including County Judge Chad Sims, he was made aware that a few portions of the resolutions needed to be changed before it was brought before the council again. Williams said that he was not sure what the specific changes were that needed to be made, but that he was confident the changed resolution would be added to the next city council agenda on April 22.
“It was wishful thinking,” Williams said. “If you ask, all they can do is say no or that they don’t have that power, and that’s what it came down to, they didn’t have that power.”
The Chapter 380 Economic Development grant will be used to promote the documentary, “Finding Miriam” which Williams said is largely based in Harrison County. The documentary highlights historical aspects of the county, and Williams said would promote tourism and economic development in Marshall.
Williams said that the $86,000 would be used directly to promote the documentary in Texas, as well as pay for the licensing fees for over 400 school children in Texas to see the film for free.
“This film will be used to promote the county in a positive historical light,” Williams said.
As far as next steps, Williams said that if the initial proposition regarding an official apology and reparations passes the city council, he would like to see a committee formed to investigate what the best ways to pay reparations for the impact done by slavery to Marshall citizens has done.
“We went 400 years without wages,” Williams said. “We were kept, only allowed to read the slave Bible. That does things to more than just one generation of people.”
He added that the real history of slavery in Harrison County is one of the reasons why he believes everyone needs to see his documentary.
“So that they can understand what it was like,” he said.
He said that the job would be left up to the city council, but that he would like to see the efforts focused on education and economic disparity.
Williams also spoke during the meeting regarding the history of slavery in Harrison County, stating that one point the county owned the most slaves of any county in the state. From 1850-1860 the county had over 170,000 declared slave owners.
He also discussed how the namesake of the town, John Marshall, was a slave owner himself, and how the history of slavery is still ingrained in the culture of Texas today.
If the proposed items do reappear on the agenda for the Marshall City Council’s next scheduled meeting, community members may comment on the items during the city’s citizens comments portion of the meeting.
The meeting will still be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.