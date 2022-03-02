All incumbents in Harrison County’s contested races proved to be the victor in their respective elections for the March 1 Republican and Democratic Party Primaries, unofficial totals show.
All tallies encompassed early voting and Election Day ballots. Absentee ballots were included in the early voting totals.
Elections Administrator Donald Robinette noted that they wrapped up counting results early Wednesday.
“The ballot board was retired at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning,” Robinette said.
He thanked everyone for being patient, as they overcame some technical difficulties.
“Thank you to the public for your patience as we worked through various challenges,” said Robinette. “Everyone was able to generate their printed vote record, and all these ballots were counted.”
This was the first time Harrison County was able to function as a Vote Center, allowing voters to utilize any polling location on Election Day. It turned out successful, Robinette said.
“With the privilege of being Vote Centers for this election, it resulted in only five provisional ballots,” said Robinette. “That is tremendous! Usually there are quite a few provisionals.”
Republican primary
For the hotly contested county GOP party chair seat, incumbent Lee Lester won by 888 votes. Lester received an overall total of 3,784 total votes or 56.65 percent of the vote. A total of 1,808 of those votes were cast on Election Day and 1,976 during early voting. Challenger Ed Smith III took a total of 2,896 votes or 43.35 percent of the vote. Of those, a total of 1,217 were cast on Election Day and 1,679 during early voting.
Lester expressed his thanks to supporters Wednesday.
“Thanks to all my friends,” said Lester. “Now it’s time to come together to build the party. Our country needs us to put the past aside and work for a better future.”
Smith said while he and his campaign team didn’t get the results they were hoping for, he does appreciate the support from voters.
“I appreciate all of the effort and hard work of those who supported me and who encouraged me to run for this office, and the vision we share for the local party,” said Smith. “We need to find ways to continue to bring the party together and focus on unity from shared commonality, and not on division.”
For county clerk, Republican Liz Whipkey James was re-elected, earning a total of 4,361 votes or 63.02 percent of the vote. A total of 2,029 of them were cast on Election Day and 2,332 during early voting. Challenger Debra Hatfield received a total of 2,559 votes or 36.98 percent of the vote; 1,112 of her votes were cast on Election Day and 1,447 during early voting. There was no contender in the Democratic Party primary.
Whipkey expressed thanks to her supporters.
“I would like to thank the voters of Harrison County for reelecting me to serve another four years as your county clerk,” said James. “I am honored and will continue to do my very best to serve you.
“I also would like to thank the ladies in the office for their dedication to me and our citizens,” she said, recognizing her staff. “We look forward to serving you.”
Hatfield also expressed her appreciation to supporters.
“I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone that supported me during my campaign and those who voted for me,” said Hatfield. “I thank God for the many blessings I have received.
“Sometimes in losing, you are a winner,” she said.
For Pct. 4 County Commissioner, Republican Jay Ebarb retained his seat by 747 votes or 67.90 percent of the vote against opponent JR Barrett.
In that race, Ebarb nabbed 1,417 votes. Barrett received 670 votes or 32.10 percent of the vote. Of the total ballots for Ebarb, 660 of them were cast on Election Day and 757 during early voting. Of the total ballots for Barrett, 341 were cast on Election Day and 329 during early voting. There was no contender in the Democratic Party primary.
Ebarb said he’s very appreciative for getting elected for another term.
“I feel very humbled to get to represent the citizens of Precinct 4 and Harrison County for another term,” Ebarb stated Wednesday. “Many thanks for the people who supported and voted for me.”
Democratic primary
For local Democratic Party chair, incumbent Maxine Golightly was reseated, retaining her seat by 1,299 votes against opponent Rhys Blavier.
In that race, Golightly garnered 1,483 ballots or 88.96 percent of the vote; Blavier received 184 votes or 11.04 percent of the vote. Of the total ballots for Golightly, 595 of them were cast on Election Day and 888 during early voting. Of the total ballots for Blavier, 63 were cast on Election Day and 121 during early voting.
After receiving a concession from her opponent Tuesday night, Golightly thanked supporters and vowed to continue to work alongside fellow Democrats to rebuild the party.
“I will continue working for the Democratic Party to help Harrison County Democrats take Harrison County back, and work with the people to build the party back up to what it was years ago,” said Golightly. “I’m proud to be a Democrat, and I will continue to work to get Democrats elected.”
Additionally, in the Democratic Party Primary, Pct. 2 Commissioner incumbent Zephaniah Timmins won the Democratic choice, getting 68.62 percent of the vote, defeating opponent Robert Earl Johnson III 492 to 225. A total of 176 of Timmins’ votes were cast on Election Day and 316 during early voting. A total of 114 of Johnson’s votes were cast on Election Day and 111 during early voting.
Timmins will now face Republican challenger Chad Graff in November. Graff ran unopposed in the Republican Party primary.
“I’d like to thank the voters of Harrison County, Precinct 2, for noticing the job that I have done and will continue to do, and always remember that my door is open to you,” said Timmins, who is seeking his third term.
“But this is only round one,” Timmins continued. “We still have work to do.
“So, if you would, help me to get our base ready for November, because it’s not over until we win the election, come November,” Timmins said, addressing his supporters.
Future election
Also in November, Republican Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace candidate Don Jordan, who was unopposed in the March primary, will run against Democratic Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace candidate Demisha Crawford, who was also unopposed in the Primary.
Turnout
Election officials reported that 1,613 people voted the Democratic ballot for the Primary; 7,391 voted Republican.
“There were 4,975 people who voted early and 4,029 who voted on Election Day,” said Robinette.
The elections administrator thanked all poll workers for their willingness to serve.
“We cannot have successful elections without all the many folks willing to serve,” said Robinette.
“I also wish to thank the Early Voting Ballot Board,” he added. “ This team of people was the best ever — the best board I have ever had the privilege of working with.”