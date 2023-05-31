Confetti, whistles, horns and bells made for a great celebration last Friday as Jefferson High School commemorated its 2023 graduation. Welcoming all to the graduation ceremony of the tight-knit group of 83 seniors, salutatorian Brooklyn Shelton thanked everyone in attendance for their undying support. “Without the support from our friends, family, teachers and staff at Jefferson High School, many of us would not be here walking across this stage tonight,” she said. Giving special recognitions, Shelton thanked Jefferson High School Principal Jerry Brannen and Superintendent Michael Walker for the love and support they’ve shown to each and every student. “There is truly nothing either of you wouldn’t do to make sure the community at Jefferson High School is the best it can be,” she said, addressing Brannen and Walker. “We will forever be grateful.” Shelton also acknowledged specific staff members who facilitated the dual credit program, making it possible for six of the graduating seniors to earn their associate’s degree from Panola College. “A few weeks ago we had six seniors graduate from Panola College with their associate’s degree, and without the encouragement (from those staff members), that would not have been possible,” she said. “Each teacher and staff member of JHS has had profound impact on the development on us students, and I would like to speak for the entire class of 2023 and say thank you for all of you,” said Shelton. Shelton said graduation night is an occasion that she along with her peers have waited for and worked tirelessly to achieve the last four years. “It is finally our time,” said Shelton as she implored them to cherish the moment. “This is the first and the last time we enter this stadium as a student, band member or athlete, and will be leaving as a Jefferson High School alum.” Closing her speech, Shelton thanked her fellow classmates for providing each other with a memorable high school experience. “Thank y’all for the friendship and memories that will last a lifetime. But most importantly, thank y’all for right now. Without each other, we would not be here,” said Shelton. “Congratulations, Class of 2023, we did it.” In her class address, valedictorian Charlene Moore first thanked God for allowing all classmates to witness the special day. “This is a blessing that many of us take for granted, so just keep it in mind as we celebrate our accomplishments,” said Moore. As she continued her address, the valedictorian thanked her teachers for being there in the most important years of her life. She also thanked her family, particularly her parents. Sharing her longtime goal of becoming valedictorian, Moore reflected on the invaluable lessons high school taught her, including lessons of life, about character and so much more. “As exciting as this accomplishment is, it’s definitely not the highlight of my high school experience,” she said of attaining her valedictorian goal. “Way, way, way down the line if I have kids, and they happen to ask my best memories of high school, I won’t talk about how I made a 100 on the exam or how I made an A in class,” she quipped. Instead, she’ll reflect on the memorable bonds made, she shared. “I’ll talk about how football games were the highlight of our lives, and how some of those games broke our hearts; but even then you always had a shoulder to cry on,” said Moore. “I’ll talk about how I met their godparents in those tiny classrooms and how I danced on the drill team with my bridesmaids. I’ll definitely mention how their uncles borderline bullied me in the hallways — jokingly — of course, and how their aunts haven’t changed a bit. I’ll probably shed a few tears remembering how hard it was to leave this all behind, but then I’ll smile when I remember all the good times we had.” “But none of that would ever amount to the bond we have as a class,” Moore continued. “We’ve won and lost together. We’ve hurt and healed together. We grew up and grew apart and then we found each other again, because that’s what we do.” The valedictorian said while she’s sad to have to part ways, her heart is genuinely excited to see all the good things in store for the class. “As corny as it sounds, I know this class has the potential to change the world, and we’re taking our first step to do so,” said Moore. “But we’ve made it this far together.” Ending her address, she offered her fellow classmates some words of wisdom to aid them in their future. “No. 1, don’t put so much weight into titles. Whether it’s valedictorian, president or state champ, don’t let that define who you are,” Moore advised. “Focus on the journey and the progress. That’s where the real success lies.” She also advised them to do everything with intention and purpose. “Always have a plan A and a plan B,” the valedictorian encouraged. “It’s OK if it doesn’t work out that way, but always go into life with some kind of agenda. And of course, keep God first as you walk this path.” As for her final piece of advice, she kindly urged her classmates that are heading to college to please read their syllabus, which she described as the “golden ticket to success.” “That’s all I have for you Class of 2023,” Moore beamed. “I’ve spent the past 13 years growing up with you all, and it’s one of the greatest blessings I’ve ever been given. We finally did it; and every single one of us deserves everything we’ve earned tonight. So, take it with pride because we really should be incredibly proud of ourselves.”
