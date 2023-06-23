Even with complications delaying the event, a van full of animals housed at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center traveled to New York this weekend to find their forever homes up north.
Thirteen cats, five puppies and six adult dogs, including two of the shelter’s longest residents, were taken north on Saturday morning from the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
Hercules and Andy, two of the older dogs transported over the weekend, were residents at the shelter for over a year according to Friends of Marshall Animals volunteer Leta Kay.
The two are already safely in New York, and being advertised on the shelter’s Facebook page for adoption. They were able to make that journey thanks to Dillard’s Feed House, who sponsored both of their transports.
“We are really proud of them,” Kay said.
The transport was originally scheduled for Friday, but was delayed — not for the ongoing storms, but actually for mechanical issues with the transport van.
However, by Saturday morning at 9 a.m., the group was ready to go, and the around 20 adoptable pets were taken from their Texas home up to New York.
Friends of Marshall Animals volunteers and MPAC staff members were present throughout the event, assisting to load the animals for transport.
Each animal transported north requires a fee of at least $75 or more after they are approved for the program. The Marshall Pet Adoption Center is looking for more community members and local businesses to donate funds to sponsor these animals, and help the shelter lower its capacity.
Currently, the MPAC is at maximum capacity and cannot intake any more animals. More information on the shelter, and for other ways to support them, go to www.facebook.com/MPDAnimalControl.v