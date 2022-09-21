The anticipated opening of Marshall’s new gaming center Fire and Dice Gaming is officially a reality, with owner Kenny Bain planning a soft opening for the business on Saturday at their location at 1609 Sedberry St. in Marshall.
The new business will be a gaming center with a wide range of digital and analog games, along with axe throwing, rooms for tabletop games and much more.
“We will have a little bit of something for everyone here,” Bain said.
The business will feature 20 gaming PCs and a wide range of consoles including Xboxes, PlayStation 5s, and Nintendo Switches hooked up to eight large TV screens, allowing up to 28 people to separately game at one time on the digital devices.
The business also offers pool tables, ping pong tables, air hockey tables and even a children’s-sized pool table set up for families to enjoy together.
A wide range of tabletop games will also be available, with tables and chairs set up around the lobby area, as well as back rooms available for free use with the entry fee, where groups can play any game they wish.
Bain said that the business is also planning to offer one back room space specifically set up for Dungeons and Dragons gaming, with a special table being made for the room that displays a TV screen in the center of table for players and dungeon masters to pull up maps and other references during gaming.
“I saw the design for the table online and I knew I had to have one, so I had it sent out to be specially made with a local Marshall company,” Bain said.
Axe throwing for those ages 16 and up will also be available, with a unique program available that allows players to keep score using a projector and play a number of games.
Bain said that the set-up is designed to keep participants safe and offers a range of games they can play during axe throwing, including modes such as moving target and even tic tac toe.
The business will also feature a kitchen, with staff walking throughout the different gaming areas taking and delivering orders for players’ convenience.
A wide range of food including sliders, pizza, hot dogs, fries, drinks and other items will be available for order while playing in any area of the gaming center.
Bain explained that the business has also set up a QR code that allows players to order food without even having to speak to a waiter, which will be delivered to their station without their having to pick it up.
“We really aimed to not disrupt anyone’s game, it doesn’t matter if you’re on a PC, playing axe throwing or in one of the back rooms, you can order food easily and we will bring it to you,” Bain said.
The location will offer all gaming options for use for customers under one flat fee, excluding axe throwing, which will be available at an additional cost.
The company plans to expand in the future to also include the addition of VR Escape Room challenges, which will also be available at an additional fee.
Bain said that they will also have vintage games available for sale at the business, with plans to expand and offer merchandise for games like Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons to customers in the future.
“We want to offer the community a fun place to go, somewhere they can have a fun birthday party or host a DND campaign that won’t cost and arm and a leg,” Bain said.
The business will host a soft opening for three days, Sept. 24-26, after which they will take a small break before reopening the following weekend. Bain said that the business is also planning a larger grand opening ceremony for October.
Community members can learn more about the business through its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FireandDiceGameCenter.