The Harrison County fire marshal’s office is investigating a large fire that broke out at a mobile home park on Goforth Road early Friday morning, destroying two homes, several cars and an RV.
“It was tragic,” County Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch told the News Messenger Friday, following her preliminary investigation.
“We had two mobile homes involved, seven vehicles and an RV,” she said.
Couch said the preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical cord that was plugged from the north wall of a mobile home into an extension cord that was overloaded with other cords to power appliances.
“It was plugged into a surge (protector) that had all four plugs filled,” the fire marshal explained.
“It ran into the refrigerator freezer, an air conditioner and TV,” she said, describing the appliances that were plugged into the extension cord.
“It was very fortunate that all seven occupants of the home made it out alive,” Couch said of the home where the fire started.
Couch said luckily no injuries were reported, considering the magnitude of the fire. She noted that the homeowner of the home of origin alerted 911 emergency officials of the mobile home park fire in the 3300 block of Goforth Road, around 3:26 a.m., Friday.
“The first initial report was a car on fire in the carport,” said Couch. “The next thing we knew we had two fully engulfed mobile homes.”
Woodlawn Volunteer Department, along with Nesbitt VFD and Emergency Services District #4 all responded to the scene at Goforth Mobile Home Park.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said Marshall fire units were dispatched to the location at 3:38 a.m. to provide mutual aid.
“Marshall Fire units assisted Nesbitt VFD along with other ESDs in control and extinguishment of multiple structures in a mobile home park,” said Cooper.
He said the two homes, a travel trailer, and vehicles were fully engulfed in flames, with other exposed homes in immediate danger.
“Our fire department personnel protected the exposures and got the fire under control in about 20 minutes,” said Cooper. “They remained on scene until fire was completely extinguished.”
The Marshall fire chief also commented on how fortunate it was to have no injuries reported.
“However, significant loss and damage occurred and several families will be displaced,” he said.
Reflecting on the fire, County Fire Marshal Couch said she wants to remind the public that extension cords are not for permanent use, especially for appliances.
“People don’t realize these extension cords are not for permanent use. I’ve seen more fires with extension cords than any other fires I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It overloads those currencies and it could just fire anytime.”
“My main thing is we’re just so blessed and thankful that everybody was safe, and made it out alive,” Couch added.