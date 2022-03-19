A Friday night fire at Ward Plaza apartments, located at 1603 MLK Blvd. in Marshall, displaced several families after one of the units caught fire.
“Marshall Fire Department was dispatched to the location for an apparent kitchen fire that destroyed the upstairs apartment,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
Cooper said while the primary fire was contained to the one apartment, three other apartments suffered fire damage and electrical power had to be disconnected to the entire unit, displacing six families for safety precautions.
“The Red Cross was contacted for care of those families,” said Cooper.
“This incident had potential grave consequences, but these guys had a great fire stop and fortunately no one was injured,” the fire chief said.
Cooper said the fire is still under investigation, but it appears the fire was accidental.
“Battalion Chief Jeremy Michel and his crew did an excellent job as this fire could have been much worse,” Chief Cooper said.