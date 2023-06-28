Every second counts in an emergency situation, and the Roach and Hall family faced that terrifying reality this past weekend when the family matriarch Mary Hall collapsed at the Marshall Convention Center.
However, thanks to the quick actions of Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper and his daughter Sha’Metra Allison, a registered nurse, Hall was able to be safely taken to the hospital, where she finally awoke Tuesday.
Yulanda Roach, Hall’s daughter, said that everything took place in a matter of minutes on Friday last week, when many people including Roach and Allison were preparing for the business expo planned at the convention center that Saturday.
“I stepped away for less than five minutes to go and get myself something to eat, and I got a call from her (Gail Cooper) saying I needed to get back to the center as fast as I could, that something had happened,” Roach said.
Her mother had collapsed from her chair onto the concrete floor of the convention center, where Allison and Cooper immediately went to work offering life saving measures as they awaited emergency services.
Roach said Allison took her pulse and, finding none, Cooper began to administer CPR. The pair not only was able to save Hall’s life, but also stayed with her as she was transported to first Marshall, then Longview hospitals for treatment.
“God has a special way of placing people in the exact place and in the exact moment of time in order that His will is done. Mary Hall is closer than a friend of my family; she is my daughter Sha’Metra’s Godmother, my wife Gail’s best friend and like another mother to me,” Cooper said.
Roach added that the two families are very close, and that they are even more grateful for the Cooper family than they were before after the heroic events of last weekend.
“We have known them for a long time,” she said, “I mean they saved my mother’s life. If they weren’t there that day, if they hadn’t done what they did, who knows what would have happened.”
According to Roach, Hall was transported to the Longview hospital and regained consciousness on Tuesday this week. Although doctors are still unsure what went wrong, she said that her mother is doing much better since last Friday.
“This was a critical moment and needed immediate action. We did what needed to be done as God intended,” Cooper said, “As I said to her son Edward, I just thank God because though me and my daughter are just people, I deeply thank Him for His will and His perfect plan in using ordinary people to do His extraordinary work. He gave our Mom a little more time and I’m just so thankful He allowed me and all who were involved the chance to play a small part.”