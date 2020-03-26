The Marshall Fire Department is committed to the safety of its citizens. With the recent developments due to COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, they are having to change some aspects of our EMS (ambulance) responses.
“This in no way will hinder the response time or the care that is given to our citizens. With the recommendations from the Center of Disease Control and the equipment available, the Marshall Fire Department’s focus is the safety of the community and the responders that serve them,” Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said in a press release.
The following will outline changes in the department’s response, requests to help keep the community safer, and general information that the community should be aware of.
EMS response
Responders may be in more personal protective gear such as a mask with a face shield.
They will be using social distancing to interview patients and family members.
This is a minimum of six feet away from any person on scene.
Please note that if immediate attention is needed the patient will receive no delay in care.
When residents call 911 for an ambulance, they may be asked multiple screening questions.
They will not be allowing any riders in the ambulance with the exclusion of a minor.
Any members in close contact with a patient may be asked screening questions.
The department may gather contact information from people who have knowledge of the patient to give to the hospital, so they may ask follow-up questions if needed.
Requests
If citizens have any flu like symptoms and call for an ambulance, please relay that to the dispatchers.
If residents call for an ambulance and are able to move to the exterior of the home, please do so as to limit the exposure to first responders and their equipment.
Please use social distancing with each other and with local first responders.
Information
In an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System — Marshall is no longer allowing visitors in their waiting rooms or in the ER itself. If you are to follow an ambulance to the hospital citizens will be told to wait outside.
Washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and social distancing are the best ways to protect yourself and help slow the spread of the virus.
“The Marshall Fire Department would like to thank you for understanding these changes and helping us keep the community and first responders safe. It is important to remember that if we do not take certain measures and our paramedics become ill, our ambulance as well as fire response will suffer,” Cooper said.
Please be safe and if citizens have any questions regarding the virus they can contact the corona virus hotline at 1-800-458-4559.