The Marshall Fire Department responded to a call at the 1700 block of Kings Road Thursday around 3 p.m.
Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said that the incident was a prescribed burning that got out of hand causing damage to two neighboring properties.
Cooper said tha it took approximately an hour to get the woods fire under control. No injuries were reported, however a little more than an acre was damaged by fire.
“The fire accidentally spread getting out of control of the original property owner. We are fortunate that further damage was avoided,” Cooper said. “Battalion Chief Jeremy Michel lead his crew of firefighters to an outstanding stop.”
He encouraged homeowners to be careful when legally burning brush and call immediately if a fire gets out of hand.
Harrison County has seen a stark rise in the number of fires since the cold weather has hit East Texas.
The News Messenger previously reported that four fires were reported last week. Two of which were caused by wood burning stoves.
One recent fire, at the 8000 block of Sue Belle Lake Road, on Nov. 23, even took the life of Marshall community member 48-year-old Kenneth Lee Williams.
The Texas A&M Forest Service encourages people to stay safe during this time of year, where fires, both inside and out, are much more common, by offering tips to community members tips.
A press release from the organization stated that people and their activities cause more than 90 percent of wildfires in Texas.
“Across the country, the most home fires occur in the months of December and January. In addition, ten percent of all firework fires for the year occur from December 30th through January 3rd. For your safety, it is important that you take the time to follow winter holiday safety tips,” said Bruce Woods, Texas A&M Forest Service Prevention & Mitigation department head.
Holiday house fires
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), while Christmas tree fires are rare, when they do occur, they are often deadly. Between 2013 and 2017, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires per year started by Christmas trees.
On average, one out of every 52 Christmas tree fires results in a death.
In almost half of all Christmas tree fires, electrical problems are the primary cause.
Be sure to purchase lights that are UL (Underwriters Laboratory) rated interior lights and water your tree every day.
A well-watered tree burns at a much slower rate compared to a dried-out tree, which can burn in less than one minute.
When preparing holiday dinners, keep in mind: Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are two of the leading days for home cooking fires—second only to Thanksgiving Day.
Debris burning
The danger doesn’t end just because the holidays are over. In Texas, careless debris burning causes the largest number of human-caused wildfires. Unsafe burning of wrapping paper, gift boxes and Christmas trees after Christmas could spark outdoor fires.
Pay strict attention to outdoor fire safety precautions and consider recycling trees, rather than burning them.
Christmas trees may be ground up for mulch or used to help stabilize sand dunes, encourage fish habitat in a lake or pond or provide shelter for birds and other wildlife.
Always check with local officials before burning debris and remember to burn responsibly.
Keep your burn pile small and locate the pile at least 150 feet away from buildings. Have a water source within reach in case the fire escapes the pile. Stay with your fire until it is completely out.
Firewood safety
Another fire hazard during the holidays is firewood stacked too close to buildings.
Firewood is often cured, or dried, so it is easier to light in a fireplace.
This drying process does not just make it easier to start a fire in the chimney—it makes it easier to light anywhere. When firewood is stacked too close to a home, it can lead a wildfire right up to the structure.
Keep firewood stacked at least 30 feet away from all structures.
“A stack of burning firewood can generate a lot of heat, and that heat can ignite the outside of a building or even radiate through single pane glass windows and ignite furnishing inside a house,” said Woods.
When hunting, be aware of any action that could cause a wildfire.
Hot exhaust systems could ignite dry grass.
Park only in designated areas or in areas free of anything that can catch fire.
Your ammunition type matters when hunting; steel core and full metal jacket ammunition have the highest potential to start wildfires.
Campfires can be a great source of warmth and way of cooking this season. Locate a safe spot for your campfire, away from anything flammable and far from overhead hazards.
Pile up rocks around your fire to help keep the wind out and fire embers in.
When you are done with your campfire, fully extinguish it. Drown, stir and feel the area for heat.
Hold your hand just above the wet ashes--if you feel any residual heat, continue to add water and stir.
Remember, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
For information on wildfire prevention, please visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website at http://tfsweb.tamu.edu.