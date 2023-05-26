The Hallsville Education Foundation partnered with the Hallsville Fire Department for their recent “Ride to School in a Fire Truck” event at the Hallsville North Elementary School campus.
On Wednesday morning, the Hallsville Fire Department gave a group of students a ride to school as part of last year’s Hallsville Education Foundation “Get Rowdy, Get Loud” fundraising event. The “Ride to School in a Fire Truck” opportunity was part of the live auction at the 2022 Get Rowdy, Get Loud fundraising event for the school district.
For the last 13 years, the Hallsville Education Foundation has organized the Get Rowdy, Get Loud fundraising event with all proceeds going towards the Hallsville ISD as a way to give back to educators and staff of the district. This year, the Purple Pride Patrol gave out thousands of dollars in grants to local teachers with funding from the event. The “Ride to School in a Fire Truck” experience was donated by the Hallsville Fire Department as one of the live auction items which could be bid on for those attending.
“It was just perfect,” said Hallsville Education Foundation President Jackie VanDusen. “They were so easy to work with. They drove right up in the fire truck, picked the kids up and showed them all inside and told them about everything in the truck.”
“Our relationship that we have had with the Fire Department has been very dependable,” explained VanDusen. “We know that we can count on them and we know we can count on raising funds from that, and they are very community oriented.”
The Hallsville Education Foundation was created in 2001 to discover resources to fund educational projects that otherwise wouldn’t be funded through Hallsville ISD’s regular budget. This has allowed the foundation to not only give back to the educators with various grants, but also purchase valuable items needed for student success, including a metal bender for the FFA department, a walk-in cooler for the horticulture class, welding machines for the ag department and even supplies for a jewelry class at the school.
The Get Rowdy, Get Loud fundraising event is held each year and consistently raises over $100,000 annually in funding to go towards Hallsville ISD. The foundation also helps to assist with dual-credit courses, breakfasts for teachers, and more throughout the academic school year.
“The foundation has changed the lives of some kids, quite literally,” said VanDusen.
This year’s Get Rowdy, Get Loud fundraising event from the Hallsville Education Foundation will be held on Sept. 23 at the Pinecrest Country Club, and will feature music, dancing, food, and both silent and live auctions to bid on, all to support Hallsville ISD staff and students. You can learn more about how to attend this year’s event and about the Hallsville Education Foundation by visiting their Facebook page or website at hisdfoundation.org.