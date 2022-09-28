The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fireant Festival celebration is back this year, kicking off the 40th year on Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Marshall.
Chamber Director Stacia Runnels said that the chamber committee is busy putting the final touches on this year’s event, including accepting and organizing applications both for vendors and parade participants.
The annual Fireant Festival Parade will take place in downtown Marshall starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with a full parade route to be released soon by the chamber. Participation in the parade is free of charge, with community members interested in participating encouraged to reach out to the chamber as soon as possible to secure a spot next weekend.
Additional events this year include a carnival, set up downtown, which will run from Thursday through Saturday throughout the entire festival.
Community members can expect a slight change from previous years, with all activity for the festival now centered around Telegraph Park stage, where the farmers market and other vendors have previously been set up.
Starting this week, and running through next weekend, the chamber will host an eye spy competition, where community members will have to use clues posted on the events Facebook page to locate a number of small metal fireants hidden across the city.
Community members participating in the event will be required to take a photograph with one fireant before receiving a clue for the next one, and all those who complete the event will be entered into a drawing for the grand prized, to be announced later.
A full list of rules and other information on the eye spy event will be made available on the Fireant Festival Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FireantFestivalMarshall.
The annul 5K and Tour de Fireant races will also take place Saturday morning, kicking off at 8 a.m. with the annual Kids K and Toddler Trot following up after the event at 9:15 a.m.
Then at 1 p.m., the festival’s annual cupcake battle will commence, with winners announced at 2:30 p.m.
Participants will bring six cupcakes to Joe Pine Coffee Co. at 207 N. Washington in downtown Marshall, which will be judged on taste, texture, presentation and creativity. Extra points will also be awarded for cupcakes that match the festival’s theme “40 Years of Fireant.”
Throughout the entire festival, community members will be able to browse the more than 100 vendors currently signed up to participate in the event.
Runnels said that vendors will offer a huge range of products, including home décor, crafts, clothing and boutique items, wood and metal art, jewelry, and so much more.
Food vendors will also be available on location, offering a wide range of local options for community members to enjoy while they are out at the festival.
The festival will conclude Saturday night will a headliner show at Memorial City Hall by Curtis Grimes, which will kick off at 7 p.m.
Due to the show’s location inside the historical venue, there will be an additional ticket cost to view the headliner show. Tickets are for sale now for $10, with sales also available at the door for $15 on the night of the show.
Local artist Pepper Holt will open the show at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, with Grimes taking the stage officially at 7 p.m. Both musicians are talented local country music stars, with ties to Marshall and its people.
Grimes is an East Texas Baptist University graduate, and often returns to campus to perform or speak during chapel services.
More information on the upcoming festival and all events that the chamber of commerce has planned community members can visit their Facebook page or call the chamber at (903) 935-7868 for more information.