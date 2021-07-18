The much anticipated re-arrival of the annual FireAnt Festival hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce is officially planned for Oct. 9.
After last year’s event was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the chamber promises a large celebration at the 39th annual festival.
The event is officially open to vendor applications, which are due along with payment by Sept. 17.
Vendor fee’s for this year’s festival are $60 for the first 10×10 booth with $50 for each additional 10×10 booth, an additional $10 if electricity is needed. An additional food truck fee of $175 for each 10’x10’ space needed.
In order for each vendor to maximize their potential products, the chamber limits the number of vendors at each event with the same or similar products. For this reason community members are encouraged to get their applications in as soon as they can.
Three photos of merchandise with detailed plans is requested to be sent with the applications to info@marshalltexas.com, or sent through mail to 110 S. Bolivar St. Suite 101.
More information on vendor applications as well as the upcoming festival can be found on the chamber’s website at www.marshalltexas.com.