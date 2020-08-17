The FireAnt Committee for the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that this year’s Fireant Festival will be cancelled due to the concerns around COVID-19.
“Although we remained hopeful to push ahead, there were many issues surrounding such a mass gathering including our parade, our children’s inflatable area, performances, and the like,” a press release read, “We will miss our vendors, and want to give you time to book elsewhere should you have that opportunity.”
The chamber stated that all vendors will be fully refunded for the event, which was scheduled this year for October 10. A chamber representative will contact each vendor when the check will be sent out, which will be in the next few weeks.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce this news, as we LOVE this festival,” the release said.
This is the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year, and the financial consequences of the cancellation are yet unknown.
“We are determined to be ‘survivors,’ and will continue to think creatively,” the press release read, “We truly wish you nothing but the best as you navigate these uncertain times. Stay well, and our deepest appreciation for those who were willing to stick with us as vendors, sponsors and community members.”
Save the date for next year’s FireAnt Festival, October 9, 2021.