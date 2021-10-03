The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce is making plans for this year’s 39th annual Fireant Festival celebration on Saturday, Oct. 9.
“We are so excited to celebrate and do it in a safe way this year,” Executive Director Stacia Runnels said.
The festival will be slightly scaled back this year, according to Runnels, as the organization finds a balance between canceling the event and keeping the community safe during COVID.
“We will have multiple sanitizing stations throughout the event, and we will have masks available for those who want them,” Runnels said, “And we understand that if someone isn’t feeling well, or is still uncomfortable this year, this may not be the time to come out.”
The festival will feature a few new aspects this year, including a raffle benefiting a memorial planned for former Chamber Board President Tim Huff. The chamber will be raffling a 6.5 Creedmoor Browning Limited Edition Raffle at 1 p.m. during the festival, with tickets available for $20.
Additionally, Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth will be on site on Saturday, hosting the police’s annual National Night Out event.
The Marshall Police Department will have a booth set up throughout the festival, Carruth said, explaining “National Night Out is a valuable program that focuses on police-community partnerships; there is no better way to show that partnership than by joining our community in celebration at the Fireant Festival.”
Additional events include:
- 6 a.m. –ASK ME Booth Opens (Across from Fidelity Main Stage) sponsored by Fairfield Inn & Suites
- 7 a.m. –Tour de FireAnt registration opens – 200 Block of W. Houston St.)
- 8 a.m. – Christus Good Shepherd Health System Food Vendors Open, Texas Bank &Trust Product Vendor Areas Open, McKool-Smith, Sam Baxter Children’s Area & Marshall Police Department Nationa Day Out Open, FREE Piney Woods Farms, LLC Petting Zoo opens and R&K Distributors Tour de FireAnt begins.
- 9:15 a.m.: Genesis Prime Care Toddler Trot and Kids K Races, Immediately Following: Crossroads Baptist Church Bubble Party in Telegraph Park
- 10 a.m. — Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Parade
- 10:30 a.m. — Longview Orthopaedic FireAnt 5K Race
- 10:45 a.m. – Genesis PrimeCare Diaper Derby for crawling babies (Telegraph Park)
- 11:15 a.m. –Marshall Mavettes Performance presented by VeraBank
- 11:30 a.m. –Marshall HealthCare Express Community Mascot Dance Off
- 12 p
.m. –Marshall Elks Lodge BEANS Cook-off (Well
- ington & Austin)
- 12 p.m. –Texas Rage Cheerleaders Performance presented by Sabine Mining
- 1 p.m.–Marshall Elks Lodge CHILI Cook-off (Wellington & Austin)
- 2:30 p.m. – All Elements Heating and Air FireAnt Cupcake Battle (Joe Pine Coffee Co.)
- 3:30 p.m. — Marshall Ford & Maverick Chevrolet FireAnt King & Queen Contest Awards (Main Stage)
- 4:15 p.m. – Marshall Ballet Theatre performance, presented by Gecko Pest Control
- 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Rusty Lug Nuts Car Show with extended Main Street Shopping Hours
- 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. — Clint & the Cosmic Wake Musical Performance
Sponsors for this years Fireant Festival are Fidelity, Marshall Ford, Marshall Chevrolet, R&K Distributors, Christus Good Shepherd Health System, Gensis PrimeCare, Longview Orthopaedic Clinic, McKool Smith-Sam Baxter, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Texas Bank & Trust, All Elements Heating & Air, LLC, Gecko Pest Control, Sabine Mining, Vera Bank, Pine Woods Farms LLC, Rusty Tucker Sprinkler, Chris Fyffe PC, Branch’s Pest Control, Choice Dental, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Noon Optimist, Grasshopper Lawn Care and Chad Sims.
“We as always want to thank our many sponsors who help us put on this event every year,” Runnels said.
For more information on the upcoming Fireant Festival event, go to www.marshalltexas.com.