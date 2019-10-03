Local firefighters visited the Marshall Public Library Oct. 2 to teach children about their jobs.
Over 32 community members gathered at the library for the event, kicking off with the Children's Librarian reading a book to the group gathered.
Children and their families then went out to the parking lot where firefighters showed them their safety vehicles.
"We are going to quiz the little ones to see what they know about fire safety," said Firefighter Jack Matchett.
Matchett taught children about fire safety, teaching them how to stop, drop and roll, what to do if you wake up and your room is filled with smoke and not to play with a lighter or with matches.
Firefighter Jobuck Siler then showed children the different equipment that is kept on the fire truck, and what they are used for.
Then firefighter Brandon Mathis put on the firefighter equipment to show children what a fully dressed firefighter would look like when they are working.
"If you see a guy like this, he looks kinda of different, but he is someone who can help you. This is a friend," Siler said.
Children and their families were also visited by Sparky the fire dog.
