Sparklers. Roman Candles. Firecrackers. Fountains. Smoke Bombs. All of these are more are now on sale throughout Harrison County and throughout Texas as Independence Day approaches next weekend.
In Harrison County, a cool (literally) fully stocked fireworks stand, Texas Outlaw, sits on Highway 59 North heading out of Marshall towards Jefferson. The firework superstore offers myriad of fireworks in an air conditioned environment. They also, according to owner Terry Allen, offer the best selection of 500 gram fireworks in the county.
“We have a large variety of products,” he said.
This year there are all kinds of new and fun fireworks, and some bestsellers like The Judge and The Assassin will give you a loud bang for your bucks.
Neon fireworks are high in demand this year and Outlaw offers some sparklers that not only act as a firework but have a glow bracelet for kids at the other end, which also serves as a kind of “handle” for the product.
Offering a family buying experience, Allen got his start 10 years ago after the original owner’s mom got sick and he took over for him.
“It’s fun to see kids come in with their parents and then they keep coming in each year. Eventually, they grow up and can buy their own fireworks,” employee Tim Brown said.
Texas Outlaw is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through July 4.
“We are prepared for a really good season,” Brown said. “With the rain we have been getting it should be fairly safe to set off fireworks.”
So far, the firework stand has not been impacted by the coronavirus and has seen about average sales.
“I think people are tired of being stuck indoors and are ready to have some fun for the Fourth,” Allen said.
In Harrison County, fireworks may be set off in the county, however, fireworks are illegal in the majority of city limits including Marshall.