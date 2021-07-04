Fireworks sales have been soaring for Texas Outlaw Fireworks in Marshall ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Sunday.
Customers were in and out of the Texas Outlaws Fireworks Super Store on Saturday trying to buy all of the sparklers, bottle rockets and Black Cats that they need to celebrate July Fourth.
“We have had a spectacular season. We’ve been remarkably busy, about twice as busy as usual,” Texas Outlaw spokesman Tim Brown said Saturday. “I think people have cabin fever and are just ready to get outside and get back to a since of normalcy. Celebrating the Fourth of July is just about as normal as you can get.”
Brown said after sponsored fireworks displays and shows were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many customers bought the big 500 gram and 200 gram fireworks displays to do on their own at home and now they realize they can continue to do so.
“We have sold truck loads of sparklers, Roman candles and we’ve had an upticks in the larger fireworks displays like the 500 gram and 200 gram displays,” he said. “People got a taste of them last year when the shows were canceled and now they are coming back because they found they liked doing it themselves, plus, it’s just a lot of fun.”
Texas Outlaw Fireworks is located at 4918 U.S. 59 North in Marshall and is open from 9 a.m. to midnight on July Fourth.