East Texans blasted into the New Year by lighting up the night skies with fireworks of every shape and color Tuesday night.
While fireworks are not legal to be set off inside Marshall city limits, residents like Phillip Bardwell took advantage of the consolidated areas in Harrison county on Tuesday to pop off their fireworks and ring in 2020.
Fantastic Fireworks MegaStore in Marshall Manager Joell Beesinger said her store was nonstop busy on Tuesday evening.
“It will continue to get busier each hour up until midnight,” she said.
For those who like to continue the celebrations through New Year’s Day, Beesinger and most other fireworks locations remain open throughout today.