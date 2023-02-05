As the commemoration of national Black History Month begins, the local African American Celebration Committee is excited to announce the city’s inaugural Black History Month parade, starting at noon, Saturday, Feb. 18 in downtown Marshall.
“This is the first annual parade that we’ve had,” committee member Winnie Winkley said. “We were supposed to have it last year but due to the inclement weather, we had to postpone that. We were so excited about it.”
The committee is just as excited to move forward with plans for this year’s event as they celebrate with the 2023 national theme: “Black Resistance.”
“It kind of goes around to recognizing the way that Black people have resisted oppression, discrimination and prejudice throughout history; and being the situation with COVID for the last two years, it has really put a damper on plenty of Black people’s lives, people of color and really other marginalized groups also,” said Winkley.
For the parade, the committee is reaching out to various groups, including churches, drill teams, bands, trail riders, civic organizations, cheerleaders, colleges, businesses and more to participate.
The parade will begin in downtown Marshall and will follow the same route as the annual Wonderland of Lights Christmas parade. Entries are being accepted now through Feb. 15. Entry fees vary, according to the type of entry.
“We do have applications available,” said Winkley. “The entry fee is $25 for trucks and trailers, $20 for marching groups or walking groups, $10 for individual vehicles or individuals that want to participate in their own vehicles.”
Awards will be presented for three divisions — “Best Parade Theme,” “Best Decorated Vehicle” and “Best Community Spirit.”
“We will have judges. Those judges will be placed throughout the parade route,” said Winkley. “We’re inviting all churches, businesses, youth departments, colleges, and universities. If you have a family in the community, or whatever, [you’re welcome to participate].”
“We’re very excited,” said Winkley.
The parade is the brainchild of AACC founder, Sharon Johnson, an educator who coordinated annual Black History Month talent shows and programs in the past. Johnson was inspired last year to bring back a celebration to the Marshall community and sought volunteers to form the AACC.
“Our mission is basically just to highlight African American culture, the heritage and unity,” Johnson shared previously. “We want to showcase the best and the brightest in our community and commemorate the legacy of our ancestors.”
“We just want to make this African American History Month Parade unforgettable,” she said before. “Our goal, moving forward, as a group, is just basically to enhance awareness locally of the rich heritage through a communitywide celebration. We just want to highlight the contributions of local and national people of color, and increase the understanding of our history.”
Winkley encourages all to join in the celebration of Black History Month, as they look forward to the first annual parade.
“I would say that we should always be excited about the progress that we’ve made in our own hometown and trying to get over the racial barriers,” said Winkley. “This is one of the ways that we can help eliminate some of those issues in our community. This is a very exciting event. Some areas have done those, but this year we’re going to be one of the ones that start out making that progress.”
Anyone wishing to participate may pick up an application from A Fast Response Bail Bonds, at 201 W. Pinecrest Drive. For more information about participation in the inaugural parade, call (903) 742-6943 or (903) 407-2680.