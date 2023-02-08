HARLETON — “It was a great day to be a Wildcat” as hundreds of supporters turned out for the Heart of Harleton Scholar Foundation’s first annual benefit Monday, raising more than $20,000 in scholarships for graduating seniors.
“It was pretty phenomenal,” chairperson Judy Ebarb said, referring to the success of the event. “We had a goal of $20,000, and we surpassed it!”
Monday night’s fundraiser, which was designed as a fun-filled draw-down dinner and auction, was the first of many fundraisers planned to benefit the foundation’s scholarship fund.
“We’re not through. We’re going to have more events,” said committee member Wendy Newman.
“I intend for any student that graduates from Harleton and continues their education to receive some money,” said Ebarb. “We’re going to make sure that money will go to that school.”
The scholarships will be presented in May at the high school’s awards ceremony. Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff thanked all donors for their support of the graduating seniors as he welcomed them to Monday night’s fundraiser, which was hosted at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
“We know that each person in this room bought a ticket to be here; and for that, we are very grateful,” said Ratcliff, who served as the emcee for the occasion. “Thank you very much for investing in the future of our high school students, especially our seniors, the ones that will be the recipients of all the money that’s raised.”
The seniors played a visible role in Monday night’s event, assisting where needed. They also took to the podium to share their college plans and future aspirations, ranging from careers in medicine, education, engineering, finance and business — to name a few. The seniors thanked the crowd for supporting their education, career dreams and livelihood.
Ratcliff said it’s a joy to get to share the hallway with such a great group of young people, every day.
“You need to be proud of the students that we have all throughout Harleton, and we really need to do all that we can to support our seniors,” he told the crowd. “They are the reason why this has been put together. For no other reason but to help provide each and every one of those faces back there a scholarship of some sort, because as a parent of a child that’s in college now, every little bit helps and it goes way further than you think.”
Ebarb echoed his sentiments.
“These are the kids we’re supporting,” said Ebarb, noting many Harleton graduates have gone on to be successful in their fields — some as attorneys, linemen, welders, beauticians, teachers and even superintendents.
“Many of our Harleton High School graduates have come home to raise their families,” she said. “Of these, many are now Harleton ISD employees.”
As a token of appreciation, the foundation surprised Harleton ISD employees with a monetary prize at the fundraiser.
Several of the county’s elected officials also took part in the occasion, serving as spotters for the live auction. Participating elected officials recognized included: Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield, Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins, Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin, Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black, Sheriff B.J. Fletcher, District Attorney Reid McCain, District Clerk Sherry Griffis, County Clerk Liz James and County Treasurer Sherry Rushing
Ratcliff said the crowd made it an amazing night for the recipients as they not only bought tickets for the dinner, but also supported the silent and live auctions. The event boasted 56 silent auction items and seven live auction items. The seven live auction items included a one week’s stay at a beautiful vacation home in Florida, donated by Mayden Farms; a free venue rental at Walkers Mill Vineyard and Winery; one Keystone Cricket 22 LR with scope and case, donated by Casey Slone Construction; one Maxus wicked wing max 5 camo 12-gauge with bronze Cerakote finish, donated by Casey Slone Construction; one three-day entry to this year’s Big Bass Bonanza, donated by KYKK 105.7 radio; one large griddle, donated by Jay Ebarb; and one custom fire pit with swivel cooktop, donated by Nathan Tarver at Rainey Creek Iron Works.
Judy Ebarb said they plan to host the annual program for years to come.
“We’re going to have dinner; we’re going to have fun; it’s going to be grand,” she said of all future annual programs.
“Heart of Harleton was founded on the idea that any Harleton High School graduating senior, wishing to continue their education in any way, should receive money to help them get started,” said Ebarb. “That’s what this is about.”
Ebarb thanked Bear Creek Smokehouse and the Shoults family for hosting the affair. She acknowledged all foundation board members who sit on the board with her, including Shannon Hearron, Kelly Lockhart, Alexy Mcgill, Rachel Sears, Krystal Tarver, and Danielle Woods. Ebarb also thanked auctioneer Brady Jones, who is also a Harleton alumni.
“Thank you also to those who made donations to our auction, door prizes and monetary gifts,” she said. “We appreciate you so very much.”
“It makes my heart happy. I was just blown away,” the chairperson said.
Donors
Auction donors were: 31 Consultant Diana Taylor, Aerobic Sanitation, Ann’s Petals, Axis Fit, Blake Furniture, Casey Slone Construction LLC, Cavender’s Boot City, Country Memories, Custom Gutters, Cx Leather/Pake Cox, Degner Farms, Dr. Campbell’s Chirocare, Enoch’s Stomp Winery & Vineyard, EnSight Logistics, HHS Class of ’71, Hospitality ER, Jack of Pawns, Jay Ebarb, KMHT Radio, KYKX 105.7 Kayla Duffee Sutton, Kurt Truelove, Legacy Ag Credit, Liz Vaughn, Marshall Eyecare/Dr. Blake Williams, Marshall Ford, Mary Kay/Penny Cox, Mayden Farms, Maverick Chevrolet, Melissa Charles, MVBA PC, Nathan Tarver/Rainey Creek Iron Works, Newman Corporation NH Inc./Newman Ranches, Outback Steakhouse, Patterson of Marshall, Pearl Snap Princess, Peters Chevrolet, Planet Beach, Randy & Alisa Pilkington, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain, Retired Teacher, Richard and Christina Anderson, Robert Avant, Roden Appliance, Sarah’s Corner, Smiles of Tomorrow/Dr. Brian Dolive, Steve and Leslie Chambers, Stoneworks, Subway-Diana, The Cabins at Ivey Acres, Thomas Mocks family, Valley Plains, Walkers Mill Vineyard & Winery, Wallis Dermatology, Welch Funeral Home, Sullivan Funeral Home, Wilson AC and Wright on Taco.